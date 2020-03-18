Everyone has their own way of dealing with and moving through stress, and it’s really okay to deal with the immense anxiety and uncertainty of what’s happening right now with some shopping — especially given the fact that spending money with small businesses right now has the impact to change lives. It is very simply about paying it forward — helping people who need it, no matter where they are or what they do. We are all doing our part to make sure that life after Covid-19 — and there will be life after Covid-19 — offers hope for big AND small business owners alike. And if it means finally hitting “add to cart” on a certain plaid trench you’ve been eyeing all winter, well, we’d consider that a win for everyone.