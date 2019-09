The Genius Storage Furniture You’d Love Even If It Didn’t Hold A Thing

Not solely relegated to consoles, cabinets, or ottomans, the selection of unique storage furniture solutions are endless — branching from living room to kitchen , hallway, bedroom, and beyond. To prove it, we've rounded up the top functional and fashionable finds that you'd love even if they didn't hold anything extra. Whether it's minimalist seating with a compartmentalized interior, a sleek lift-top coffee table, MCM-style kitchen cart, shelf-inlaid headboard, or an artful hall tree, let the home buys ahead handle your furnishing conundrums with genius finesse.