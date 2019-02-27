The Genius Storage Furniture You’d Love Even If It Didn’t Hold A Thing

Home-furnishing adds up fast, on both the budget and space fronts, so we're always searching for ways to cut corners. Our top tip for saving big on apartment shopping? Storage furniture. These strategic, multi-purpose goods work as stylish decor and practical anchor pieces inside our living spaces for the price (and size) of one.
Not solely relegated to consoles, cabinets, or ottomans, the selection of unique storage furniture solutions are endless — branching from living room to kitchen, hallway, bedroom, and beyond. To prove it, we've rounded up the top functional and fashionable finds that you'd love even if they didn't hold anything extra. Whether it's minimalist seating with a compartmentalized interior, a sleek lift-top coffee table, MCM-style kitchen cart, shelf-inlaid headboard, or an artful hall tree, let the home buys ahead handle your furnishing conundrums with genius finesse.
