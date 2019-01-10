We love wine — but, since we don't live in a chateau, one too many bottles has the potential to become small-space clutter rather than the prized collection it is. When it comes to wine storage, our abilities are limited to stuffing bottles in non-working fireplaces or standing them precariously atop wobbly fridges (a.k.a. not the most secure way to stash our favorite $15-and-under-section vintages). And even the more official tabletop racks or bar carts occupy already limited surface area inside our tiny abodes. Instead of giving up our Cab-habits and Pinot Noir love affairs altogether, we turned to the home-hack pros at Pinterest for a solution.
According to the popular DIY site, search for wine rack organization is up a whopping 140%. But instead of free-standing floor to tabletop racks, the current wine storage trend is all about elevated wall attachment systems. Wall-mounted racks and shelves free up precious space inside tight quarters, while also transforming once cumbersome bottle collections into a stylish and streamlined home-decor statement. Ahead we've rounded up 14 of these off-the-ground support systems that will help turn any wine-lovers' small space into an efficient vino gallery wall.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.