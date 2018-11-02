It's not just rosé that's captivating millennials, wine of all kinds and colors are an official obsession of the youngest drinking set. In fact, we're responsible for drinking close to half of all the wine in the U.S. So what better gift for the wine drinker on your list (a.k.a. a large portion your list) than something that celebrates all that's great about the drink? Whether it's a drinking accessory or an accessory that just says, "I love a post-work drink," there's something here for everyone on your list who never misses Wine Down Wednesdays.
Ahead, 20 gifts that are so cute you might just keep them yourself.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.