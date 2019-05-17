Story from Home

Essential Wine Accessories You Can Rosé All Summer With

Elizabeth Buxton
Photo: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
Rosé is more than just wine; it's an influential beverage sensation that has infiltrated all aspects of our lives, spawning alternative alcohols, trademark catchphrases, and pink drink-themed merchandise. If you consider yourself a committed member of team, "Yes Way Rosé," then it's time to stock up on essential sipping accessories for the season ahead.
In order to successfully rosé all summer, you'll need goods that span beyond blush-hued bottles. We're talking ways to tote, drink, sip, mix, and lounge with the seasonal nectar. Ahead we've rounded up the necessities for all you rosé lovers out there who are looking to fully immerse yourselves in summer's pink sea. Because it's not just a wine, after all, it's a full-blown lifestyle.
Portable Wine Pouch



This "Yay For Rosé" pouch is ready to be filled from your favorite bottle and toted to the beach, park, and beyond.
Packed Party
Yay For Rose Hydration Pouch
$18.00
Rosé Pool Float



We can safely sip our pink drinks poolside, because this rosé bottle float comes compete with a rosé cup holder.
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Rosé Pool Float
$36.00$19.00
Portable Rosé Flutes



These stemless and portable flutes are made from rose-colored stainless steel to keep your sparkling rosé cold and spill-safe in the hot summer sun.
Skylety
Double-insulated Stemless Champagne Flutes...
$15.99
Frosé Mix



Have Kelvin's organic frozen cocktail mix on hand so you can easily blend up a batch of frosé, any day.
Kelvin Slush Co.
Kelvin Organic Frozen Frosé Cocktail & Slu...
$30.95
Reusable Rosé Straws



These pink, stainless-steel straws are ideal for sipping bottled rosé ciders to festive frosé cocktails in eco-friendly style.
PrettyCandyPinCo
Bubblegum Pink Stainless Steel Straws
$4.00
Rosé Glass Shower Holder



Take your rosé-all-day game to in-the-shower levels with this handy suction-holder.
Urban Outfitters
Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder
$18.00$16.00
Rosé-All-Day Bag



Perhaps the best way to carry all your rosé bottles to the beach this summer...
Marabelle
Embroidered Rose All Day Paper Straw Graph...
$29.99
Rosé Guide Book



If you need to buff up your rosé know-how, Katherine Cole's all-encompassing pink wine guide book has you covered.
Katherine Cole
Rosé All Day: The Essential Guide To Your ...
$14.29
Rosé Cocktail Napkins



Maintain that Summer Water mindset by serving pink drinks atop these triple-ply napkins.
Cost Plus World Market
Rosé All Day Cocktail Napkins 20 Count
$4.99
Canned-Rosé Koozie



Canned rosé is best kept cool and chic inside one of these freezable Arctican koozies.
Corkcicle
Arctican Koozie In Gloss Rose Quartz
$19.98
Rosé Gummy Bear Cocktail Kit



Pack this small-batch cocktail kit — it comes with with elderflower syrup, a bar spoon, a linen coaster, and a rosé gummy bear candy chaser — for your next summertime plane or train ride.
Sugarfina
Rosé All Day® Cocktail Kit
$25.00
