Essential Wine Accessories You Can Rosé All Summer With

Rosé is more than just wine; it's an influential beverage sensation that has infiltrated all aspects of our lives, spawning alternative alcohols, trademark catchphrases, and pink drink-themed merchandise. If you consider yourself a committed member of team, "Yes Way Rosé," then it's time to stock up on essential sipping accessories for the season ahead.
In order to successfully rosé all summer, you'll need goods that span beyond blush-hued bottles. We're talking ways to tote, drink, sip, mix, and lounge with the seasonal nectar. Ahead we've rounded up the necessities for all you rosé lovers out there who are looking to fully immerse yourselves in summer's pink sea. Because it's not just a wine, after all, it's a full-blown lifestyle.
Portable Wine Pouch
This "Yay For Rosé" pouch is ready to be filled from your favorite bottle and toted to the beach, park, and beyond.
Rosé Pool Float
We can safely sip our pink drinks poolside, because this rosé bottle float comes compete with a rosé cup holder.
Portable Rosé Flutes
These stemless and portable flutes are made from rose-colored stainless steel to keep your sparkling rosé cold and spill-safe in the hot summer sun.
Frosé Mix
Have Kelvin's organic frozen cocktail mix on hand so you can easily blend up a batch of frosé, any day.
Reusable Rosé Straws
These pink, stainless-steel straws are ideal for sipping bottled rosé ciders to festive frosé cocktails in eco-friendly style.
Rosé Glass Shower Holder
Take your rosé-all-day game to in-the-shower levels with this handy suction-holder.
Rosé Guide Book
If you need to buff up your rosé know-how, Katherine Cole's all-encompassing pink wine guide book has you covered.
Rosé Cocktail Napkins
Maintain that Summer Water mindset by serving pink drinks atop these triple-ply napkins.
Canned-Rosé Koozie
Canned rosé is best kept cool and chic inside one of these freezable Arctican koozies.
Rosé Gummy Bear Cocktail Kit
Pack this small-batch cocktail kit — it comes with with elderflower syrup, a bar spoon, a linen coaster, and a rosé gummy bear candy chaser — for your next summertime plane or train ride.
