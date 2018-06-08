Contrary to popular belief, National Rosé Day is not just a euphemism for every single day, all summer long. Instead, it is an actual day that takes place on the second Saturday in June. Online holiday tracker National Today traces the creation of this official celebration back to Swedish rosé house Bodvár, who first honored the pink wine stateside in 2015. With three years under our belts and a fourth pink party fast approaching, it's time to map out plans for paying our upcoming annual rosé respects.
In addition to buying extra bottles for toasting at home, we're also planning to get out and observe this anniversary at NYC destinations that are serving up their own rosé specialities. With creations running the gamut from drink pairing deals, festive frozen cocktails, and dream dessert collaborations, these spots are must-hit for a National Rosé Day celebration list. If it's even possible to show summer's main drink more love than usual on June 9, then we've got the game plan ahead.