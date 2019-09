This Summer's Trendiest (& Cheapest) Rosés

The overflowing sea of rosé knows no bounds because it can be made from, "virtually any red grape, in virtually any wine climate, so there are countless rosy hues and flavor possibilities to pour into your next glass," Sayle Milne, certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC , tells Refinery29. That said, don't start collecting too many bottles at once. "Because of the way rosé is made, it is not meant to age. In other words, it should be drunk within a year of bottling," says Milne. So when buying your next bottle, it's important to keep the following in mind: "We are in 2018, so if you see a rosé with 2017 on the label, grab it up. 2016 might be fine too, but please don’t waste your money on a 2015 (that bottle is dead on arrival)."