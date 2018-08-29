The Best Summer Wines To Drink While It's Still Warm Outside

Red wine is to winter what rosé is to summer, right? Well, not exactly. We asked certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC, Sayle Milne, for her expert advice on what to sip during the sunny season; as it turns out, our above warm-weather rule is too rigid. Not only should we be drinking rosé year-round, but we can also give lighter-bodied reds (stick them in the fridge for 15 minutes before serving) and bottles of Riesling a spotlight on summer tables.
"I lean toward lighter reds, whites, rosés, and of course, loads of bubbly when it is warm outside," Milne tells Refinery29. "I say go with what you like but in general, wines that have loads of acid and great fruit (think citrus and fruits like pears and apricots)," are perfect for summer. When venturing into red territory, select wines that are grown in cooler climates for a lighter body: Milne prefers bottles from Austria, Germany, and Northern Italy. For whites, she recommends Sauvignon Blanc (Sancerre), Chenin Blanc, Muscadet, Gruner Veltliner, Albariño, and Assyrtiko as highly complimentary options to light summer fare.
And, if you're all rosé-d out give Riesling a try. Milne describes it as, "the little black dress of grapes." It ranges anywhere from bone dry, to acidic, and sweet — making it an ideal pairing to just about any food or season (much like rosé!)
"When I think of summer wines, I think of something that I can drink on a porch all day or in the park, having a picnic with friends. It should be refreshing!" Milne's reminds us that refreshing wines are not solely rosé inclusive or red exclusive, what matters instead is defining your particular summer flavor profile. We have nine bottles ahead that cover a range of Milne's suggestions, so scroll on to choose your own — and get set to sip it on the remaining sunny porch, park, or picnic occasions.