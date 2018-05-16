Every Single Way You Can Sip Rosé This Summer

If you thought there was only one way to rosé this summer, well, you thought wrong. As the pink-hued drink continues to dominate the warm-weather booze scene, so do trendy new ways to enjoy it. Not only has this seasonal craze blossomed outside of the wine category into a range of different spirits (from tequila to gin), but it's also transformed the actual vessels we sip it in (from cans to forty ouncers).
With all these new ways to rosé, it's easy to fall behind the times. To stay on top of the trend, we're breaking down all of the available varieties ahead. Maybe you're looking for a standard bottle, or maybe you feel like venturing into the more novel canned cider and hard seltzer territories. Whatever your sipping preference, an option exists to quench all "summer water" thirsts and for any drinking occasion — from non-alcoholic to tequila, and beach soirees to picnics.