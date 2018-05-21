Rosé Kegs Are The Perfect Addition To Your Memorial Day Party

Kegs are often associated with cheap beer and gross college parties, but it turns out, they can actually be quite classy. PureWow recently reported that Bridge Lane Wines sells bright blue kegs filled with rosé, and they're the perfect element to make Memorial Day barbecues, picnics, or parties even more sophisticated and exciting.
Bridge Lane Wine sells wine kegs in five different wine varietals, including chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, red blend, white merlot, and of course, rosé. Each keg holds 26 bottles of wine, which equals 130 glasses. The kegs cost $240 each, making them an economical choice for parties at less than $2 per glass.
Advertisement
In addition to being cost-effective, the kegs are also just nice to look at. They all come in a shiny shade of blue that really pops in pictures, and each wine varietal has a different colored label, our favorite of which is rosé's millennial pink one. We don't remember any of our college parties having kegs that cute.
The rosé keg, which we expect to be a staple at upcoming summer gatherings, is filled with Bridge Lane's Cabernet Franc-based rosé. According to the product's description on Bridge Lane Wines' website, its rosé is fruit-forward with notes of guava and peach blossoms and flavors of strawberry and watermelon.
By taking our favorite millennial pink summer drink and putting it into a brightly colored keg, Bridge Lane Wines has totally transformed this once grungy booze vessel. From now on, classy parties won't seem complete without a wine keg present.
Advertisement