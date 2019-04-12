Skip navigation!
Party Ideas
Beauty
8 Makeup Looks That Every Bridesmaid Will Agree On
by
Megan Decker
More from Party Ideas
Game of Thrones
Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate
Game Of Thrones
Premiere Party
Olivia Harrison
Apr 12, 2019
Kim Kardashian West
We Planned The Menu For Kim Kardashian's "Zen-Like CBD-Themed" Baby...
Michelle Santiago...
Apr 3, 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower Theme Is Super Trendy — But Also Kind Of Surprising
Olivia Harrison
Apr 3, 2019
Paid Content
Make Your Next Dinner Party Carnival-Themed
Mardi Gras may be a great excuse to don a colorful mask and drink something bubbly, but there’s no reason you can’t lean in to the Carnival spirit
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Baby Shower Had Flower Arranging Lessons, Co...
Yesterday, Meghan Markle celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with an intimate party with several close friends. Though the guest list
by
Olivia Harrison
Oscars
Here's What The Stars Will Be Eating & Drinking At The 2019 ...
There aren't many people who can say they've attended the Academy Awards more than ten or so years in a row. Heck, we've been trying to get just one
by
Olivia Harrison
Party
Stormi Webster's First Birthday Party Was Basically A Wedding
Over the weekend, one of the most anticipated events of the year took place. No, not talking about the Grammys. We're talking about Stormi Webster's first
by
Olivia Harrison
Kylie Jenner
Everything We Know About Stormi Webster's Postponed Birthday...
When Stormi Webster was just four months old, her social media megastar mom Kylie Jenner admitted on Snapchat that she had already begun thinking about
by
Olivia Harrison
Party Ideas
From Fake-Woke Ads To Adam Levine, This Is Your Ultimate Super Bo...
We're not trying to stereotype you here (seriously, we're not!), but if you're anything like me, I'm guessing your interest in the Super Bowl mostly boils
by
Cait Munro
Lindsay Lohan
Here's How Much It Costs To Party At Lindsay Lohan's My...
Last week, MTV premiered its new docuseries Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which follows the former child star as she expands her Greek club empire with the
by
Olivia Harrison
Guide To Wine
The Best Under $12 Wines To Bring To A New Year's Eve Party,...
The holiday season is all about celebrating, and what better way is there to celebrate than by raising a glass of wine or bubbly? This year, give yourself
by
Olivia Harrison
Whole Foods
Whole Foods Is Offering 12 Days Of 50% Off Cheese Deals
If you subscribe to the notion that guests should never show up to a party empty-handed but you're also currently being inundated with countless
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
8 No-Cook Recipes For A Quick & Easy Holiday Party
As much as we love the idea of hosting big holiday parties, there's always one barrier that curbs our excitement: Cooking for a big group is no easy feat.
by
Jen Anderson
Food & Drinks
15 Easy Halloween Punches We're Completely Obsessed With
Big-batch punches are sophisticated, fun, and most importantly, easy for group gatherings (especially when spiked with your favorite alcohol). They're
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Dedicated Feature
Banish The Bar Crawls: Here's Everything You Need To Celebra...
Unlike other holidays, where traditions tend to stay the same from year to year, there are two very distinct ways to celebrate Halloween as an adult.
by
Jen Anderson
Drake
Drake's 2000s-Themed Birthday Party Featured A Flip Phone Cake
Just imagine the birthday party you could throw if your net worth was $100 million. The decor would be next-level, the guest list would be lit, and even
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
12 Trader Joe's Buys That Will Make Your Halloween Party Tha...
If you've got a DIY costume to craft and a Halloween party to plan, and you, ahem, waited until the last minute — don't stress! Get to work on putting
by
Olivia Harrison
Home Decor
The Pumpkin-Decorating Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere Thi...
With Halloween a little over a week away and Thanksgiving soon after, it's time to think about how you're going to decorate your home with a festive fall
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
The Foolproof Guide To Hosting A Night In With Friends This Fall
We're all for happy hour deals and late-night karaoke, but as much fun as going out may be, as the temps get cooler, nothing beats a night in. Still, that
by
Jen Anderson
Party Ideas
Coolest Centenarian Ever Celebrates Her 101st Birthday At Taco Bell
After 100 birthdays, you might think you'd run out of fun ways to celebrate. That's certainly not the case for Ruth Parker, who, earlier this week, had
by
Olivia Harrison
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Cake Is Unlike Anything We'...
Well, folks, Kylie Jenner is finally 21. After much anticipation, her big blowout occurred last night, and unsurprisingly, the almost-billionaire's bash
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
6 Simple Party-Planning Rules Celeb Event Planners Swear By
Summer is in full swing, with high temps, long days, and no shortage of crammed rooftops. So naturally, we want to book a getaway (or four), spend every
by
Brianna Arps
Party Ideas
Watch Ina Garten Decorate Her Favorite 4th Of July Cake
With July Fourth just around the corner, many of us are scrambling to plan the perfect summer party or are trying desperately to come up with the one
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
10 Summer Challenges To Last You Every Week Through Labor Day
Summer technically lasts a mere 93 days — a handful of which you’ll inevitably lose to rain, weddings, family events, and all those shows you just
by
Eliza Dumais
Home
How To Celebrate The Longest Day Of The Year
The summer solstice (June 21) — a.k.a. the longest day of the year — falls on a weeknight this year. But that shouldn't stop you from celebrating the
by
Venus Wong
Food News
Rosé Kegs Are The Perfect Addition To Your Memorial Day Party
Kegs are often associated with cheap beer and gross college parties, but it turns out, they can actually be quite classy. PureWow recently reported that
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Queer Eye
's Antoni Porowski On How To Throw The Per...
Royal Chef Mark Flanagan isn't the only one busy preparing a party for Saturday's Royal Wedding. Though we're definitely not hosting anywhere near the 600
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Smash Cakes Are The Adult Birthday Trend That Will Make You Feel ...
There are few things more adorable than a baby's birthday party. Even though the baby has no idea what is happening, they are fussed over and doted on as
by
Meagan Fredette
Food & Drinks
This Cava Cocktail Tower Is The Definition Of Party Goals
You already know how to throw the perfect party — or, so you thought. The recipe goes something like: a choice mix of pals and acquaintances, snacks on
by
Allie Briggs
Food & Drinks
Add This Spiked Gelatin Dessert To Your Treat Table
There are few things we savor more in life than a tall glass of wine (we'll take ours sparkling) and our favorite delicious dessert. Though we certainly
by
Allie Briggs
