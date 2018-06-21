The summer solstice (June 21) — a.k.a. the longest day of the year — falls on a weeknight this year. But that shouldn't stop you from celebrating the official first day of summer with chilled rosé, outdoor gatherings, and backyard barbecues. While we'd like to think our entertaining game is pretty strong, no one rings in the warmer season quite like the Swedes.
You'll know what we're talking about if you've come across photos of Swedish midsummer parties, where prolonged daylight is celebrated with pretty flower crowns, colorful decor, and delicious cakes. This tradition — which typically takes place on the weekend between June 20 and 26 — has a fanciful look that's made for Instagram. There are plenty of styling cues and party-planning ideas to take from the festive occasion, so we rounded up seven of the most adaptable tips to inspire own get-together. Just remember to wear your best summer whites.