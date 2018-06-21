We call June 21 the official first day of summer, but it's also referred to as the summer solstice. The longest day of the year is recognized across the northern hemisphere, but an established and highly-spirited celebration of the summer solstice takes place in Sweden. Popularly observed with heavy revelry in outside fields or town squares, the Swedish midsummer weekend is one of the most important holidays of the country's calendar year.
Properly recreating this festive party stateside requires more than just flower crowns and dancing around a decorated maypole — a key component to any summer solstice celebration is the menu. To observe midsummer (or "midsommar") the Scandinavian way, we've rounded up ten Swedish-themed snacks that you can easily order online. Make your own menu with flavors and foods that tie back to the holiday's classic dishes, from lingonberries to shots of Aquavit.