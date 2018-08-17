After 100 birthdays, you might think you'd run out of fun ways to celebrate. That's certainly not the case for Ruth Parker, who, earlier this week, had her 101st birthday party at her local Taco Bell in Carbondale, Illinois. Talk about birthday goals.
On Tuesday, Parker told KFVS-12 that she became a regular customer of this Taco Bell location about 18 years ago, shortly after she moved back to town from Florida. On her first visit, the employees showed her so much kindness, going out of her way to get her coffee even though it wasn't on the menu that she just kept coming back. Now, Parker comes to the Taco Bell at least twice a week, every week, and has developed close friendships with the workers and store manager, Rebecca Gefro.
In all the time she's been coming to the Taco Bell, Parker has been able to try all the items on the menu. Her current favorite, Nacho Fries, is no surprise since the dish's introduction was the most successful new menu item launch in T-Bell's history. Given her love for the food and the people, it was a no-brainer for her to celebrate her momentous birthday at the spot.
On the day of Parker's 101st birthday, the Carbondale Taco Bell was decked out with balloons, streamers, and flowers. The centenarian's family and friends, including the ones who work at the fast food restaurant, joined her in honoring the occasion over tacos and Nacho Fries. The Taco Bell's marquee was even decked out to say "Happy Birthday Ruth." This humble but heartwarming party is making us rethink holding Kylie Jenner's recent 21st birthday bash up as the ultimate way to celebrate a birthday. Honestly, we'd rather have Doritos Locos Tacos than a glitter-drenched birthday cake.
We have reached out to Taco Bell for comment on Ruth Parker's recent 101st birthday celebration.
