Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Cake Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen

Well, folks, Kylie Jenner is finally 21. After much anticipation, her big blowout occurred last night, and unsurprisingly, the almost-billionaire's bash lived up to expectations. Snapchats and Instagram stories showed that her party had it all: coded solo cups, Kylie-shaped cookies, a painted mural of Jenner's posse, and a hot pink ball pit. Watching the many posts from the soiree sent us on an emotional roller coaster ride — not unlike the haunting one featured on Travis Scott's most recent birthday cake — in which we were completely unsure where to look. That is until we laid eyes on Kylie Jenner's cake. When we saw the first Snaps of this five-tiered birthday cake, the surrounding party faded away and we felt sure this would be the one element of the night we'd be unable to forget.
Jenner's 21st birthday cake was, well, we guess you would call it drinking themed. Arranged among the five sparkle-strewn tiers were several different miniature liquor bottles. We're talking name brand nips here, people. There was Tanqueray, St Germain, Bulleit Bourbon, Belvedere, and Chambord.
In addition to literally having alcohol on the cake, it also featured two dolls designed to look identical to Kylie and her best friend Jordyn Woods. The Jordyn doll sat on the bottom tier with her arms out looking ready to have a grand time, while the Kylie doll knelt over a pink toilet on the top tier looking like her grand time had taken a turn for the worse. The two dolls also happened to be wearing the exact same outfits that Jenner and Woods picked out for the party.
Because the cake was so detailed and unique, we, of course, wondered where Jenner ordered it. Though many of the Kardashian-Jenner's birthday cakes come from one of the family's favorite bakeries, Hansen Cakes in Los Angeles, baked goods from Hansen tend to have a slightly more delicate-style — usually, anyway. Because of that, we're not so sure that this cake came from the Kar-Jen's go-to confectionery. We reached out to Hansen Cakes to see if it could comment on whether or not it was responsible for this particular cake, but so far the bakery hasn't responded to the inquiry.
While we were still wondering who could be responsible for putting this booze-themed cake out into the world, we came across some Twitter rumors. One user is claiming that the west coast location of Charm City Cakes, the bakery made famous by the Food Network show Ace Of Cakes, can take credit for making the Jenner's 21st birthday cake. We reached out to this spot as well to see if could confirm the rumor and will update this piece if we hear back.
Though we were initially completely mesmerized by videos and images of the cake in all its glory, we wouldn't have expected any less else from Kylie Jenner on her 21st birthday.
