The Kardashians are the closest thing we have to royalty in America; please don't hate us for saying that. Their fame and riches mean they wield a lot of power and influence. The things they love become iconic — think about those Kardashian salads. And the things they snub? The snubbed can kiss popularity goodbye.
The Kardashian-Jenner family members have long been devoted patrons of Hansen’s bakery in Los Angeles, but it may have just gotten the boot as top bake shop on the clan's list. Today, Kim tweeted that her family is looking for a new bakery — and Twitter, understandably, flipped out.
Ok guys my family is looking for a new bakery. What are the yummiest cake spots in la that makes amazing cakes & cupcakes?— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2016
@JessicaKRoy @KimKardashian I TOO NEED TO KNOW THIS KIM— Alanna Bennett (@AlannaBennett) June 14, 2016
What could the poor Hansen's bakers have done to deserve the chopping block? We have a few theories; hear us out. Last month, Rob Kardashian gave fiancée Blac Chyna a gorgeously decorated Hansen's cake for her birthday. We're sure you're in the know about the deep-seated feud between Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Maybe Kim wasn't cool with the bakery making a cake for her ex-bestie and soon-to-be sister-in-law? (Where's your loyalty, Hansen's?)
Or maybe this whole thing is a just an act to garner more attention for their beloved bakery. Remember when Kim divorced NBA player Kris Humphries? A lot of people thought that was a publicity stunt, and we're still not convinced otherwise. If Kim would get divorced for attention, who's to say she wouldn't leave her baker? We'll just have to wait and see how this affects business. (NYMag)
