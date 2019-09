Rob Kardashian continued his lavish celebration of Blac Chyna's birthday in Miami on Wednesday. According to Us Weekly , Kardashian hired an airplane to fly over he and Chyna with a banner reading, "Happy Birthday Angie I Adore You!!!"This story was originally published on May 11, 2016.It looks like Rob Kardashian is trying to outdo his brother-in-law Kanye West in the extravagant romantic gesture department. Today is Blac Chyna's 28th birthday, and her fiancé went all out to surprise her last night. After returning home from a party to celebrate her Chymoji app , she found 28 bouquets of flowers with 28 cards waiting for her in her kitchen. Of course, the new rule with these two is: If they didn't Snapchat it, it didn't happen.