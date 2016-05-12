Update: Rob Kardashian continued his lavish celebration of Blac Chyna's birthday in Miami on Wednesday. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian hired an airplane to fly over he and Chyna with a banner reading, "Happy Birthday Angie I Adore You!!!"
This story was originally published on May 11, 2016.
It looks like Rob Kardashian is trying to outdo his brother-in-law Kanye West in the extravagant romantic gesture department. Today is Blac Chyna's 28th birthday, and her fiancé went all out to surprise her last night. After returning home from a party to celebrate her Chymoji app, she found 28 bouquets of flowers with 28 cards waiting for her in her kitchen. Of course, the new rule with these two is: If they didn't Snapchat it, it didn't happen.
This story was originally published on May 11, 2016.
It looks like Rob Kardashian is trying to outdo his brother-in-law Kanye West in the extravagant romantic gesture department. Today is Blac Chyna's 28th birthday, and her fiancé went all out to surprise her last night. After returning home from a party to celebrate her Chymoji app, she found 28 bouquets of flowers with 28 cards waiting for her in her kitchen. Of course, the new rule with these two is: If they didn't Snapchat it, it didn't happen.
Advertisement
"Oh my god!" the expectant mother exclaimed on camera more than once. Kardashian also gave her an elaborately decorated cake.
This is, by the way, just two weeks after Kardashian gave the mom-to-be a purple Lamborghini Huracán, which start at $200,000. So basically, no gift from him can surprise us anymore. Has anyone ever been more publicly head over heels?
Keep 'em coming, Rob. There are so many more milestones to look forward to, we're excited to see how he'll continue to one-up himself.
This is, by the way, just two weeks after Kardashian gave the mom-to-be a purple Lamborghini Huracán, which start at $200,000. So basically, no gift from him can surprise us anymore. Has anyone ever been more publicly head over heels?
Keep 'em coming, Rob. There are so many more milestones to look forward to, we're excited to see how he'll continue to one-up himself.
Advertisement