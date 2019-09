OK, strap in because this is going to be kind of complicated.As you know, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are now engaged . As you also know, Blac Chyna is the mother of Tyga’s child. Tyga is Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend. Kylie Jenner is Rob Kardashian’s half-sister.We know all this.What you might not know is that when Tyga bought Kylie a white Ferrari for her birthday, he posted a picture on Instagram asking #WhereYoFerrariTho? Amber Rose — an authority by dint of her veteran status in Kardashian palace intrigue, her former relationship with current Kardashian Kanye West, and her best-friendship with Blac Chyna — posted a picture saying that Chyna didn’t need a Ferrari because she could drive Rose’s.OK, we have all this, right?So now we can look at this picture of the purple Lamborghini Huracán that Rob Kardashian bought for Blac Chyna.