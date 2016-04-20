OK, strap in because this is going to be kind of complicated.
As you know, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are now engaged. As you also know, Blac Chyna is the mother of Tyga’s child. Tyga is Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend. Kylie Jenner is Rob Kardashian’s half-sister.
We know all this.
What you might not know is that when Tyga bought Kylie a white Ferrari for her birthday, he posted a picture on Instagram asking #WhereYoFerrariTho? Amber Rose — an authority by dint of her veteran status in Kardashian palace intrigue, her former relationship with current Kardashian Kanye West, and her best-friendship with Blac Chyna — posted a picture saying that Chyna didn’t need a Ferrari because she could drive Rose’s.
OK, we have all this, right?
So now we can look at this picture of the purple Lamborghini Huracán that Rob Kardashian bought for Blac Chyna.
As you know, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are now engaged. As you also know, Blac Chyna is the mother of Tyga’s child. Tyga is Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend. Kylie Jenner is Rob Kardashian’s half-sister.
We know all this.
What you might not know is that when Tyga bought Kylie a white Ferrari for her birthday, he posted a picture on Instagram asking #WhereYoFerrariTho? Amber Rose — an authority by dint of her veteran status in Kardashian palace intrigue, her former relationship with current Kardashian Kanye West, and her best-friendship with Blac Chyna — posted a picture saying that Chyna didn’t need a Ferrari because she could drive Rose’s.
OK, we have all this, right?
So now we can look at this picture of the purple Lamborghini Huracán that Rob Kardashian bought for Blac Chyna.
That’s a nice car, right? Of course it is. The Huracán starts around $200,000. But that’s just for the factory model. You wouldn’t get a peasant car like that for your fiancée, would you? Of course not.
Advertisement