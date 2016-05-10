So who is Blac Chyna really? Her personalized emoji app, ChyMoji, might just hold some of the answers.
We know she is currently cozied up with Rob Kardashian. As in, the two are engaged and expecting a child together. And from what we see, and hear, from the couple it appears that they are happier than ever together.
But with the release of her ChyMoji app on May 10, we are getting an even deeper look into the things that are interesting, humorous, and inspirational to the future Mrs. Kardashian. Her 700 emoji are a sort of trail of breadcrumbs, leading us to a few new conclusions about ChyRo as a couple.
Just to name a few... First, it seems that Chyna has already picked out at least one option for a wedding dress. Second, Rob's obsessed with his L.A. hat. Third, she may or may not have included her own mugshot as a character.
Down the ChyMoji rabbit hole we go.
