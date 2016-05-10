Are personalized emoji apps the new requirement for being a celebrity? Apparently so.
Or, at least for the Kardashian crew and friends. First it was Kim Kardashian with her notoriously raunchy Kimojis. Then it was Blac Chyna's best friend, and Kanye West's ex, Amber Rose, with her MuvaMojis.
So it really was only a matter of time before the newest addition to the Kardashian family, Blac Chyna, debuted her own. Welcome to the world of ChyMojis. And guess what? There are 700 of them.
Yep, for $1.99 (the same as Kimoji and MuvaMoji) you too can download 700 emoji inspired by Chyna's make-up line, hobbies, and even personal relationship with Rob.
Here's a first look at one of them featuring Rob and Chyna and the future Kardashian to be in a yellow stroller. Have you ever needed anything more?
