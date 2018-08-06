Story from Pop Culture

Kourtney Kardashian Just Gave Us Our First Clue About Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday Party

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.
Forget the Met Gala, Kylie Jenner's birthday party might be the new party of the year. On August 10, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty turns 21, and she's planning a bash to rival all others. At least, that's what older sister Kourtney Kardashian told E! News ahead of the highly anticipated celebration. Surprise, surprise, it's gonna be a "big" party.
"She wants me to [act] like this is my 21st birthday also," Kardashian explained to the outlet. "I think I did that for Kendall's 21st. I was like, 'Guys, it's my 21st birthday!' Like I pretended like it was my birthday too. So Kylie was like you better be pretending like this is your 21st also. So it's a lot of pressure but I'm going to have to have a lot of fun that night."
Kourtney Kardashian is kind of a master at parties. Remember that time she threw up in bed while on vacation in Mexico? Sister Kim does:
"So I'm gonna give u guys a play by play of the trip so far...@kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it," she revealed, later adding that Kourtney wouldn't stop doing "naked cartwheels."
Combine that with Jenner's birthday, and I already feel hungover.
