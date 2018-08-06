Kourtney Kardashian Just Gave Us Our First Clue About Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday Party

Forget the Met Gala, Kylie Jenner's birthday party might be the new party of the year. On 10th August the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty turns 21, and she's planning a bash to rival all others. At least, that's what older sister Kourtney Kardashian told E! News ahead of the highly anticipated celebration. Surprise, surprise, it's gonna be a "big" party.
"She wants me to [act] like this is my 21st birthday also," Kardashian explained to the outlet. "I think I did that for Kendall's 21st. I was like, 'Guys, it's my 21st birthday!' Like I pretended like it was my birthday too. So Kylie was like you better be pretending like this is your 21st also. So it's a lot of pressure but I'm going to have to have a lot of fun that night."
Advertisement
Kourtney Kardashian is kind of a master at parties. Remember that time she threw up in bed while on vacation in Mexico? Sister Kim does:
So I'm gonna give u guys a play by play of the trip so far...— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017
. @kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017
"So I'm gonna give u guys a play by play of the trip so far...@kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it," she revealed, later adding that Kourtney wouldn't stop doing "naked cartwheels."
Combine that with Jenner's birthday, and I already feel hungover.
Advertisement