Fresh off making Forbes' 2018 list of the 60 Richest Self-Made Women, Kylie Jenner is ready to celebrate her 21st birthday on August 10. (Yes, all this time, Kylie has been dominating the world before she could even legally buy a bottle of wine.) And what better way to ring in another year of life than with a new debut from the company that's about to make you the world's youngest self-made billionaire?
With that in mind, Kylie Cosmetics is gearing up to release the "21 Collection," and the beauty mogul took to Instagram (where else?) to unveil the new launches. "I can't believe I'm about to be 21," Jenner said in her Story. "I can't wait to share this collection with you guys. It's definitely the most personal collection that I've done."
Her life is far from normal, but Jenner still seems to be highlighting the one thing that most normal soon-to-be 21-year-olds are counting down the days for: drinking! One look at the packaging, and you'll be transported to a frat party complete with red Solo cups and product names like "Champagne Showers," "Shots," and "Sipping Pretty."
In the collection, you'll find six new matte lipsticks in neon tubes, which Jenner swatched to show off the bold shades of pink and red. There's also the "Sipping Pretty" eyeshadow palette, which features 21 new shades — her largest palette yet — in glitter and matte finishes. And what's a birthday soirée without a shining moment? That's what the new Champagne Showers pressed-powder gold highlighter is for. And if that wasn't enough, there's also a birthday lip trio, three new Lip Kits, and three new liquid eyeshadows.
This is the third birthday collection that Jenner has released under her cosmetics line. Each year, the brand has released a massive range of limited-edition products, which both sold out in just minutes. So, while I sit and think about the hole left in my pocket from the Champagne bottles purchased at my 21st birthday, Kylie will be getting closer to (if not hitting) her billionaire mark with this celebratory launch. Well played, sis.
Kylie Cosmetics' 21 Collection will be sold at the Kylie Birthday Pop Up at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles on August 1, and available online starting August 6.
