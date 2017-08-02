It's Kylie Jenner's birthday month and that could only mean one thing: a new makeup collection. Every year for the star's birthday, Kylie Cosmetics launches a massive range of limited-edition products. Last year certainly set the bar high, but this time around, Jenner went above and beyond. We're talking more glitter, more shimmer, and way more product. Also bigger: the prices — and people on Twitter have some opinions.
After teasing the birthday bundle on her Snapchat a few weeks ago, fans went into full hype-mode. The packaging is bubblegum pink and adorned with so much glitter, you'd think it was a Valentine's Day collection. Not surprisingly, the I Want It All Birthday Collection sold out immediately. Despite the inevitable attention the launch got, Huffington Post UK reported that fans reacted negatively when Kylie Cosmetics tweeted out the official pricing list.
Prices... #BirthdayCollection pic.twitter.com/xlvqaYpaNS— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) July 31, 2017
bruhhhh... $60... for a lipstick... that I can bedazzle myself... I'm HOLLERING ?????— Eryn Walker (@Ewalkmakeup) July 31, 2017
Is the Limited Edition Vial bedazzled with Swarovski crystals or something? Bc thats expensive— Kimey. (@blacklighthes) July 31, 2017
my original guess was about $25 for the single lipstick not $60 !!! that's more than a naked palette ?— g (@PharesGenevieve) July 31, 2017
kylie i love you babygirl but you need to learn how to make your prices a little more reasonable, this is unacceptable ?— jennie (@jenniemahone) July 31, 2017
To compare those numbers, last year's gold-infused birthday bundle with every product was $195 (this year it's $325). To purchase each limited-edition product individually, here's a full breakdown of the cost from last year: the Leo Lip Kit was $30; the Lord Metal Matte was $19; the Poppin Kylie Gloss was $16; the Creme Eyeshadows were $20 each; the Dark Bronze Kyliner Kit was $38; the Mini Matte Lip Kit Set was $36; and the dripping lips makeup bag was $42.
Fans are quick to point out that the prices have nearly doubled. Then again, last year's limited-edition lip kit wasn't encrusted in diamonds. Jenner has yet to respond to the pricing backlash, but we've reached out to the brand for comment and will update this post once we hear back.
