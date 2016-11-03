Does Kendall Jenner's 21st Birthday Dress Look Familiar?

On the eve of her 21st birthday, Kendall Jenner posted a still of Jane Birkin from the 1969 film Slogan. It read, "I bought myself a groovy nightdress." The model simply captioned the shot, "21 21."
Well, not long after that, Jenner delivered on both grooviness and "hey, I'm 21 now," with not one, but two birthday get-ups.
First, there was the sheer black Julien Macdonald catsuit and Charlotte Simone scarf for dinner with the family at Catch, according to People. It featured a low-cut, lace-up front and a scaled, glossy finish. Then, for the big event — a 1920s-themed fête — Jenner slipped into something much shinier.
Her second look was a one-of-a-kind number from LaBourjoisie. According to WWD, Jenner's stylist Monica Rose reached out to the brand about creating a custom dress for the model's big 2-1 — which then took two weeks to create. "We went off of Kendall's 1920s references," Antoine Salameh, the label's designer, told the publication. "We wanted to give her a modern take on it." The result is a slinky, backless slipdress with a scooped neckline and no lack of sparkle. (It of course came with a matching choker.)
Her second look was a one-of-a-kind number from LaBourjoisie. According to WWD, Jenner's stylist Monica Rose reached out to the brand about creating a custom dress for the model's big 2-1 — which then took two weeks to create. "We went off of Kendall's 1920s references," Antoine Salameh, the label's designer, told the publication. "We wanted to give her a modern take on it." The result is a slinky, backless slipdress with a scooped neckline and no lack of sparkle. (It of course came with a matching choker.)
Advertisement
The '20s, however, definitely wasn't Jenner's only style inspiration. This morning, the now-21-year-old posted an image of her get-up with the caption "vintage Paris Hilton vibes. 21 21," reminding us that we've actually seen this look before. For one of her many 21st birthday celebrations, Hilton sported a slinky silver number and coordinating shimmery choker to a bash in London. Now, 14 years later (and with peak early 2000s nostalgia coming at us hot and heavy), we couldn't appreciate Jenner's nod to this iconic moment any more.
This morning, LaBourjoisie posted a closer look at the garment still on the mannequin, showing off the full halo of its shine.
This morning, LaBourjoisie posted a closer look at the garment still on the mannequin, showing off the full halo of its shine.
Salameh has dressed many illustrious members of the entertainment industry, from Mariah Carey to Jennifer Lopez to Nicki Minaj — and even some of Kendall's siblings, but never the model herself. "She's always been on the top of my wish list," the Lebanese designer told WWD. Their first collaboration — and for her 21st birthday, no less? Now that's certainly reason to celebrate.
Advertisement