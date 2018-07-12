Rejoice! Nacho Fries Are Officially Back At Taco Bell

In January, Taco Bell released a never-before-seen menu item called Nacho Fries in what turned out to be the most successful debut in the company’s history. Because of its best-seller status, we were hopeful that when the limited-time offering disappeared from menus, it wouldn’t be for long. And, guess what? We were right. Today, Taco Bell officially put Nacho Fries back on menus nationwide for a "summer sequel."
We tried Taco Bell's take on fries right before they were first released in January, so we understand why the launch was so successful. The Nacho Fries are generously seasoned and cut fairly thick, which means they don't break under the weight of nacho cheese and any additional toppings.
Unfortunately, this return of the Nacho Fries doesn't mean they're becoming a permanent menu item just yet. Once again, their menu status will be fleeting. This time around, the fries are — also, unfortunately — more expensive. In January, the a la carte fries fit onto the $1 menu but now they cost $1.29. The Supreme and Bell Grande versions cost the same as before: $2.49 and $3.49, respectively.
The Nacho Fries' have returned in honor of the 25th anniversary of the sci-fi action film Demolition Man. In case you’re unfamiliar, in this movie, a prediction is made that a utopian future in which all restaurants are Taco Bells is on the horizon. Since we like variety, we're not sure Taco Bell being the only restaurant left on earth sounds like a utopia, however, we could definitely get behind a future where Nacho Fries are a permanent menu item.
