The Rumors Are True: Nacho Fries Are Coming To Taco Bell

If you've ever thought Taco Bell was missing that one menu item associated with nearly every other fast food chain, that's about to change. That's right, French fries are coming to Taco Bell. Today, the Tex-Mex chain announced that it would soon introduce Nacho Fries at locations nationwide.
In a press release, Taco Bell calls the Nacho Fries "the most-anticipated menu item release of the year." At first we thought that may be setting the bar a little high for January 3, but Nacho Fries look so wonderfully weird, it might be worth having the rest of 2018 be all down hill from here.
Advertisement
Let's break down the multitudes this one menu item contains. Much like chili cheese fries, the dish starts with crispy French fries, but these are dusted with Mexican seasoning. Forget ketchup — the same nacho cheese that's served on or with many of Taco Bell's other offerings will be served as a "dippable side" with the Nacho Fries.
Rumors that Nacho Fries were coming to Taco Bell have been swirling for over a year. Back in December 2016, we reported that the menu item was being tested at a TBell location in Irvine, CA. During that first test run, the chain offered the fries with a simple habanero seasoning, as well as in "loaded" form, which came with beef, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and nacho cheese. Now that it's an official menu item, the Nacho Fries can be ordered as Supreme or as Bell Grande, topped with those same add-ons that came on the previous loaded version.
Nacho Fries will join Taco Bell menus on January 25, and for a limited time, the item will cost $1 — Supreme will be $2.49 and Bell Grande, $3.49. Nacho Fries are the first of 20 new $1 menu items the chain is planning to introduce in 2018. We can't help, but wonder if there's a Taco Bell hamburger in 2018's future.
Advertisement