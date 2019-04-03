Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower Theme Is Super Trendy — But Also Kind Of Surprising

During a February appearance on the Tonight Show, Kim Kardashian West told host Jimmy Fallon that she recently heard "parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents." And still, Kardashian West seems to have not reached Nirvana quite yet. Yesterday, she revealed to E! News that because she's so stressed about baby number four, she's planning a CBD-themed baby shower.
While being interviewed about her new Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West sunglasses line, the reality star explained to E! News yesterday that she is "high-key freaking out" about the imminent arrival of her fourth child. Despite the nerves and all she still has left to do to prepare for the birth, KKW still wants to have a baby shower as a way to help her other three kids get excited for their new brother. However, the theme she has chosen may not be considered kid-friendly. "This year, because I'm freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like, CBD-themed baby shower," Kardashian said. "I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals, and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower..."
CBD seems like an unlikely theme for the beauty mogul's fourth shower not just because it's such a departure from the sweet cherry blossom setup Kim had at the late 2017 bash celebrating Chicago's arrival, but also because the Kardashians rarely talk about using substances — legal or otherwise. Kourtney Kardashian, for instance, doesn't yet have a single CBD product recommendation on her new lifestyle site, Poosh. This is surprising because CBD products seem like fitting fodder for a SoCal-based source for how to "live your best life" and because the oldest Kardashian has already recommended a lot of trendy products.
Still, it's nice that Kim will have a way to unwind during this tense time and honestly, CBD is probably exactly what most of us would need to actually enjoy a baby shower for once. Plus, given Kim's track record of going all out for parties — we still haven't forgotten about all that snow she brought to Calabasas for the Winter Wonderland Christmas blowout a few months back — we're sure she's going to leave this shower ready for baby number 4 and the state of enlightenment his birth apparently promises to bring.
Advertisement