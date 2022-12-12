12 Super-Unique Gifts At Uncommon Goods (& They’re All Under $20)

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
If you've been keeping tabs on some of our favorite go-to retailers for fun baubles and festive trinkets, you know that Uncommon Goods is frequently at the top of our list. When it comes to affordable stocking stuffers or unexpected memorabilia, Uncommon Goods, which very much lives up to its name (!), is a massively underrated source for all things joyful.
Its digital shelves, stocked with a generous mix of both the silly and practical, feature products like add-to-water kombucha bombs, can koozies fashioned as tiny puffers, and dainty constellation jewelry dishes shaped like moons. And while the retailer offers thousands upon thousands of ready-to-wrap treasures at all price points, sometimes it's the cute and cheap gifts that make the cut (ahem, budget).
Ahead, we hand-plucked 12 stellar under-$20 holiday gift options that can still make your under-the-tree deadline — if you purchase ASAP using our nifty on-site shopping widget. (Just click on the product links below to prompt the widget!) There's tons more to discover at Uncommon Goods so be sure to peruse the rest of the site at your leisure after the holiday rush — we promise it's quite the mind-boggling and mind-expanding shopping scene.
Food waste is always a bummer, so gift your favorite home chef these food huggers, which will guarantee their produce stays fresher longer.
Bookworms on your list will love these socks that feature the literature titles that have been typically marked as controversial. Cover the feet, but free the mind!
If you've got a young niece or nephew who is in that phase where they want to color everything, this dino pillowcase and fabric marker set is one of the coolest things you can gift that will encourage their inner artist.
When mornings are too much of a rush for making smoothies, these "bombs" will do the trick. Just add your own blender, banana, and milk-like liquid. All five flavors are also gluten-free and vegan.
Your astrology pal will love an adorable moon jewelry dish made from mango wood, featuring their constellation displayed within the crescent. Perfect for dainty rings and other cute knickknacks.
It's what Uncommon Goods endearingly calls its "gallery of global glutens." Carbo-loading has taken on a whole new meaning.
It's basically like having kombucha on tap! Pop a tab in a glass of water for an instantly fizzy, probiotic-filled beverage.
Tiny puffers! For your cans! A cozy koozy for everyone on your list!
One of the cooler glass bowl-vase hybrids has got to be this one, which looks like a Ziploc bag, undone. Consider it a fun vessel for candy, flowers, fruits, markers, or whatever else you need to contain.
This set of playing cards is not only a bona fide musician's playbook, but it's only 10 bones. A real deal of a deck!
This handy tech organizer houses everything from cords, chargers, earbuds, and dongles, so you can commute tangle-free. (It can also double as a jewelry and accessories case, too!)
Cinephiles will be put to the test with this scratch-off bucket list poster! With each essential screening, your movie-loving giftee can scrape off another Hollywood classic from their queue.
