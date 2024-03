Adult Sleepovers Are Giving Us What Big Nights Out Can’t

On TikTok, there are 1.1 million videos with the hashtag #sleepover , featuring friends gathering together and sisters ditching their partners to hang out. Currid says she isn’t surprized people are embracing these overnight plans like she has been for years, because it “avoids cutting conversations with friends short or being interrupted in a public space.” She and her friends began this tradition aged 19 when they were students in Paris and short on funds — sleepovers were a cheap way to spend evenings together. “Now we do it because it’s fun and sometimes we can’t be bothered to get dressed up and go out, especially when we’ve had a long week at work.” She adds that while they do still “ go out for bougie meals and cocktail nights,” the sleepover habit didn’t stop, and Currid thinks it never will among her friends, despite some of them now being married. “It’s a conscious decision to spend quality time together.”