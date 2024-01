I’ve Always Played It Safe In Dating, Now I’m Living For The Plot

In truth, I’m not quite sure what motivated me to make some of my bolder decisions. So far, it has consisted of me spending holidays with strangers and staying over at their houses, going on dates with men completely different from my preferred ‘type’ . Over time I became tired of always doing what people expected of me; I’m always expected to be incredibly level-headed and sensible. I am known for doing the “right thing”. Not to sound like a cliché angsty teenager but I just want to really live. I’m not even sure I know what that looks like or means but all I know is, when I look back on my life 50 years from now, I want to know that everything I did was because I wanted to, that I centred joy in every decision I made and, most of all, I had fun. It seems like I’m not the only one.