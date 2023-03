Are You Okay Or Are You An Eldest Daughter?

This 'how' covers what parents might subconsciously expect (or not expect) from you as a result of birth order or unintentional gender bias. Tyler supposes it’s these expectations that create phenomena such as eldest daughter syndrome. On TikTok, many eldest daughters describe feeling like they have had to grow up more quickly or even forfeit their childhood to substitute for their parents. "This is called parentification and girls can be more likely (although it’s not always the case) to take on this role," says Tyler. "This could be due to gender stereotyping that can end up having a self-fulfilling prophecy – a daughter may early on be labelled as a 'good girl', 'no trouble', 'a big help'. As a child receives these messages, they can feel pressured to keep up these behaviours even when they don’t want to. This can lead to them learning to suppress their own needs and emotions later on. Boys are more likely to be labelled 'the cheeky one', 'a handful' or 'needs to get outside to run around'."