Are You Okay Or Are You An Eldest Daughter?

It is also important to encourage balanced conversations that don’t veer too severely towards blaming parents or siblings without trying to understand why something might be the way it is. "Many immigrant parents are keen to preserve the cultural values they had known in their country of origin, meaning that when they migrate, they are likely to continue upholding those cultural values and norms in many aspects of their lives, including in the household and their parenting styles," says Yasin. "This parenting is often only preserved for the daughters due to the patriarchal nature of many immigrant households and communities."