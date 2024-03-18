Young Women Are Quietly Living With Debt And Are Looking For Answers

The important thing to remember is that it is possible to get out of debt. Akintola recommends creating a monthly budget, subtracting your necessary expenses to see what you’re left with, then to prioritise paying back debt with the highest interest rates. “When possible, try to make extra payments towards your debt. Even if it’s a small addition, it could help you reduce the overall amount faster,” she says. Consider debt consolidation too, she adds, which can make it easier to keep track of the debts in one place if you have several. Also, seek professional support from free debt advice services, as they can help you create a debt repayment plan. The first thing to do is to release yourself of the shame people in debt often feel and talk to someone you trust.