Young Women Are Quietly Living With Debt And Are Looking For Answers

While some people in their 20s are scared of getting a credit card as that research suggests, others are using them without caution — usually due to a lack of education around money management. “For many young people, receiving their first overdraft or credit card can be exciting as it provides access to funds that weren’t previously available to them,” Akintola says. “For those who have just moved away from home and are experiencing newfound financial freedom, it can be difficult for them to know how to manage money and borrow well.” Courtney (who doesn’t want to share her surname), 31, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, knows this all too well. She now raises awareness with debt charity StepChange , after recovering from debt totalling £8,000 which added up over three years from when she got her first credit card aged 18. At the time, she was “ashamed and didn’t tell anybody”. Now debt-free, she looks back and sees how “social pressure” contributed to her losing track of her expenses. “I was working on minimum wage and was constantly trying to keep up with my friends, and I hadn’t mentally prepared for the cost of moving out of my family home. Nothing really prepares you for growing up and having to manage your own finances all of a sudden. I take responsibility for the debt that I got into, but there needs to be more regulation around banks and who they offer credit to. I wonder how appropriate it is sending a letter to an 18-year-old offering such high credit limits.”