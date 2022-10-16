11 Women On The One Expense They Should Give Up But Can’t  

For those of us lucky enough to have disposable income, determining how best to spend it can be surprisingly hard. Some expenses are simply far more justifiable than others. This only feels more true when there are constant reminders from both headlines and shop shelves that none of us will be unaffected by inflation and the cost of living.
Even if they improve our lives in other, non-direct ways, these little spends can feel more frivolous than ever during tricky economic times. And it's hard not to feel guilty about them.
We spoke to 11 women in our Money Diaries Facebook group about the expenses they figure they should probably let go of but haven't got around to. Yet.