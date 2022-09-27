“I’ve Started Shoplifting More Because Of The Cost Of Living”

Often I will walk into Pret and just sit down and eat something and then walk out. I steal from Boots a lot too because it has become so insanely expensive compared to what it used to be. At Boots or the supermarket I just put things in my bag at the checkout. Sometimes I steal more expensive things, like £7 olive oil or beauty products, to save money for essentials. I’m not scared of getting caught because I’ve done it so much now and they kind of know that it happens and are just sort of too busy to monitor everyone. And in supermarkets or Boots, if they’re not employing anyone to man the tills, they surely must have factored it in as a risk.