How To Work Out If You’re Living Beyond Your Means

On the other side, trying to account for our lifestyles can also go awry. Sarah, 31, who likes to get granular with her monthly spending allocations, admitted that sometimes the format works against her. "The problem with having a separate shopping account that I feed money into every month is that all the money I put in there feels like it needs to go to that," she tells us. "So even if there’s nothing I really want, I end up going shopping and draining the funds in there just because that’s technically what it’s there for, when, really, I could’ve just held off and moved it into savings."