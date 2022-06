How To Work Out If You’re Living Beyond Your Means

If you ask us, living within your means is all about trying to marry up your current needs with your future goals, and finding a balance for spending that doesn't see you on a diet of two-minute noodles for the last week before payday (or when you retire ) . A tell-tale sign that you're living beyond your means is if you're not contributing anything to your savings or paying off debts. It's fair enough that we go through lulls of not raking it in, particularly when starting out in a new career, but if you know that you're on a comfortable salary and still not making a dent towards repayments, then it might be time to swap to reevaluate your spending