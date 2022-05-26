11 Aussie Women On Their Favourite Money-Saving Hacks

You're not imagining it; things really are getting more expensive. And with wages not rising enough to meet the new cost of living, we've been forced to get a little thrifty in our spending.
Most people have a personal hack or two to save some dollars or help us stick to our budgets. So we asked you, our savvy readers, to give us your best saving secrets, and from getting the most out of delivery subscriptions to working out how many hours of work are going into your purchases, you came through.
Ahead, 11 women share their best cheap living hacks for saving on food, transportation, shopping, travel and everything in between.