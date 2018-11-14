7 Ways To Save Money, According To Millennial Women

Christmas season approacheth, which means food, family, and over-spending. So as part of Operation: Christmas Bank Account Damage Control, we asked you, our readers, to give us your best savings hacks, from buying in bulk to using only a few tablespoons of laundry powder instead of the full cup. Whether you bring an avocado in your purse so you don't have to pay extra to add it to your salad, or split a Netflix membership between five of your friends, we don't judge, we just want to save, too!
Ahead, 10 millennial women share their best cheap living hacks for saving on food, transportation, beauty, travel, and everything in between.