How To Save Money When You Really, Really Like To Shop

For a long time, I had resigned myself to the idea that I would never be great with money. Why? Because I like shopping too much. I even remember watching Confessions of a Shopaholic and thinking I could relate despite having zero credit card debt, let alone the amount Rebecca Bloomwood had.
And it's not just us fashion tragics that feel the pressure to cut down drastically on our spending in order to be deemed 'good with money'. Looking through financial columns and money-saving tips, most of what we see doesn't even account for the spending habits of regular people, let alone those of us who'd happily save up and splash out upwards of £1,000 on a designer item.
But personal finance is exactly that: personal. It's about managing what you earn and ensuring that your hard-earned pounds are spent wisely. Not living as frugally as possible to maximise savings, but budgeting for your lifestyle.
Ultimately, shopping and spending aren't mutually exclusive, and being 'good with money' means something different to everyone. As someone who relishes in a new purchase, I know that cutting out spending altogether isn't realistic for me, but that doesn't make me financially unfit, nor does it mean I'll never be able to own property one day (well, maybe not in this economy but you get the idea).
Click through for the best shopping advice we've heard, to ensure that our shopping doesn't spiral into Bloomwood territory.