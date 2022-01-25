Bad With Money? Finance TikTok Is Surprisingly Accessible (& Helpful)

Please note that this information is general in nature and shouldn't be construed as financial advice.
If you pledged to improve your financial habits in 2022, welcome to the club! But if you're yet to actually implement anything well into the month of January, that's ok — we reckon you're in the majority. After all, there’s only so much fun to be had when it comes to personal finance. And when any life admin is involved, it's easy to avoid tedious tasks like budgeting or organising our bank accounts by opting to mindlessly scroll through apps until the sun starts setting instead. Luckily, there's one app where all that scrolling could actually teach you a thing or two about money: TikTok.
From investing to staying on top of debt and negotiating pay rises, there's a lot to be learned in the depths of TikTok. And if you're someone whose eyes glaze over at the mere thought of having crypto explained to you by some suit-wearing Finance Bro named Jared, then no worries. Some of the best financial advice on TikTok comes from those in the know that deliver extremely useful information, sans all the jargon, obscure graphs and ego.
Ahead, here are some of our go-to TikTok accounts to follow for easy, accessible tips on managing your money.