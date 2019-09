There are so many factors that go into successfully asking for more money at work, but the good news is, most of them are within your control. Everything from timing to the way you frame your ask to how you enter the room can affect your boss’ decision. That’s why, to help set you up for success, we tapped millennial career expert Jill Jacinto for some tips on how to absolutely kill it when asking for a raise — and also make sure you actually get one. Read ahead for her 11 best tips, and then go get what you deserve.