Gaming Chairs Are The Unsung Champions Of WFH Support

Contrary to the name, gaming chairs are not solely for hardcore gamers. If you've ever set butt in one, then you've probably realized that the intensely-structured seat is actually incredibly comfortable. Anything built to support the body through prolonged Fornite or Animal Crossing sessions (pick your poison) should work pretty darn well for daily WFH support, too.
While many office chairs focus on supporting the lower body, gaming chairs are built to also support the back, shoulders, and neck with an ergonomic design that properly aligns the spine for prolonged periods of sitting. While they may not be the most stylish of decor statements, these supportive seats can change not only the way you experience your favorite game but also the way you work. But, don't just take it from us — we'll let the impassioned reviews of real-life gamers seal the deal. We scoured the internet for top-rated chairs according to avid techies, console creatures, and people who just generally spend a lot of time on their behinds.
Ahead, discover the top options for full-body-support whether you be a gamer, WFHer, or some mixture of the two. (We even found a cute few with sleek features that won't put a damper on your overall home aesthetic.)
