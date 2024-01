Drag Performer Xitlali Celesté Couldn’t Have a Quinceanera. So She Had a Doble Quince Instead

Reclaiming and remixing traditions , doble quinces are a growing trend where Latines of all genders celebrate their 30th birthdays with quince-caliber parties. Commemorating another significant chapter in their lives — true adulthood (and all the perseverance and community it took to get them there) — these parties allow Latines who may have never been able to have a quince in their youth enjoy the festivities today and gives those who did have a quince permission to celebrate themselves once again.