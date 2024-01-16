Drag Performer Xitlali Celesté Couldn’t Have a Quinceanera. So She Had a Doble Quince Instead

"Thirty for me marks 15 years of being out as a queer person. Thirty is also the year that I fully began transitioning,” she tells Refinery29 Somos in her episode of Mi Doble Quince, a new video series capturing the rise of the doble quince trend. “There's something to be said about celebrating these milestones because, if we've learned anything, it's that a lot of our queer ancestors and elders didn't make it this far."