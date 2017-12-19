HBO's Quinceañera Doc Is A Reminder That Progressiveness Isn't Easy For All Cultures

Of course that moment brought me to tears. And I wasn't the only one happily surprised by the level of acceptance in Zoey's Latin family. In the episode, we also meet James, a lawyer from the ACLU who helped Zoey successfully make a case against the Los Angeles school system for trans discrimination by her school when she was younger. James has since become Zoey's godfather, or padrino. He tells us that once, he pulled up to the house and saw a pre-transition Zoey playing in the front window with Barbies. "I had to pull myself together emotionally, because as a little boy, my mother saw me once playing with dolls in the front yard at a friend's house," he says. "And she said it's fine for you to play with dolls, but I think you ought to do it in the backyard so people don't see you. So for me to see a mother allowing Zoey to be playing pre-transition there in the open..."