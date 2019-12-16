It’s not the more formidable presents under the tree that thrill us on Christmas morning, it’s the tinier ones spilling out of an oversized sock. Stocking stuffers hold a special place in our holiday hearts because unlike that fully vetted gift list we agonized over, these goodies are actually surprising, useful, and fairly inexpensive. So, if you're looking to knock your stocking shopping out in a fast-and-affordable flash, we're to help.
Ahead, Amazon's most essential stuffing material; from cotton-wool socks to organic bamboo bandaids, lip-balm tin trios, hot sauce samplers, and even some good-old-fashioned underwear (thanks, Santa). Whether it's a one-off miniature surprise or a bundled set meant for sharing, the fresh options ahead prove the stuffing isn't just a Christmas side dish — they're sometimes better than the main course.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.