20 Luxe Gifts For The Favorite People On Your List

After a year we've had, your favorite people deserve the best holiday presents. You know, the type of luxury gifts that even the woman who says she wants nothing will appreciate.
But, this holiday season — when many are (understandably) making their own presents or opting out of exchanging gifts altogether — luxe doesn't have to mean expensive. In fact, most of the gifts on this list are under $100. Instead of price, it's about opulent-feeling (cozy, plush, soft) fabrics, thoughtful fashion gifts boasting hand-dyed (read: one-of-a-kind) prints, elevated versions of wardrobe essentials that your giftee will never get for themselves, and, most importantly, pampering presents that will help them indulge in some self-care to start 2021 in a more relaxed state.
With that in mind, ahead, gifts for the luxe-loving (and deserving) people on your list.
