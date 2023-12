Luxe Gifts For The Favourite People On Your List

But luxe doesn’t have to mean super expensive. Instead of price, it’s about opulent-feeling (cosy, plush, soft) fabrics, thoughtful gifts (read: personalised), elevated versions of wardrobe essentials that your giftee will never get for themselves, and, most importantly, pampering presents that will help them indulge in some self-care to start 2024 in a more relaxed state.With that in mind, ahead, the best luxury gifts for the most deserving people on your list.