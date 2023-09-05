16 Must-Have Fall Essentials, According To Fashion Insiders

If your closet leans minimalist, this season offers an exciting twist on wardrobe staples or what Matches' head of womenswear Liane Wiggins refers to as “directional daywear.” She explains, “It is less of a trend and simply more reflective of how women are dressing for their varying lifestyles. There are so many building block pieces coming through the collections this season, from Miu Miu’s coats layered with hooded sweatshirts and leather jackets to Gucci’s relaxed denim. This is clothing we can see ourselves wearing straight from the runway.”