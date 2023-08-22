Top Fall Color Trends To Mix Things Up In The New Season

While you can never go wrong with an all-black look in the fall, let this be the year you try an equally dramatic alternative. Indigo is an intense combination of dark purple and blue that is both moody and muted in a way that won’t compete with other shades in your ensemble. The British brand Toast, known for its classic pieces and nature-inspired colorways, uses indigo-colored dyes for neutrals that end up with a “remarkably deep, layered blue hue” that fades with wear and washing to increase the color’s beauty as it ages.